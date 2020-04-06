NewsRegional

History repeats in North Peace, Fort St John under quarantine due to polio in 1948

By Scott Brooks
Polio pool in Fort St. John in 1948. Photo By Fort St. John North Peace Museum/ I986.150.02

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – While we are dealing with mass public self-isolation and quarantine, due to COVID-19, the Peace Region has seen similar measures taken before.

In the summer of 1948, Fort St. John and the Peace Region saw a polio epidemic.

During the polio epidemic, many summer events, such as the Fall Fair and Graduation Dinner, were cancelled as a way to prevent the spread of the disease.

According to local historical records, a total of 50 patients were diagnosed with polio and only one person died from the disease.

In order to help patients, Dr. George Cormack coordinated the construction of a Polio Annex at the Hospital which isolated polio victims and had a clover shaped therapy pool.

The quarantine lasted for four months, delaying the start of school until the end of September, with the cold weather putting an end to the epidemic.

