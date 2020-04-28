Health

Holding Olympics in 2021 will be ‘difficult’ without coronavirus vaccine: official

Avatar
By Global News
holding-olympics-in-2021-will-be-‘difficult’-without-coronavirus-vaccine:-official

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

Can COVID-19 spread through HVAC systems? Canadian researchers seek to find out

The novel coronavirus is mainly spread through close contact, but a group of mechanical engineers at a Canadian university...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Schools to reopen a possibility, says Provincial Health Officials

VICTORIA, B.C. - During Monday's Provincial update on COVID-19, Health Officials talked about the reopening of business and industry,...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Can COVID-19 spread through HVAC systems? Canadian researchers seek to find out

The novel coronavirus is mainly spread through close contact, but a group of mechanical engineers at a Canadian university...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

It is too early to consider lifting Japan’s state of emergency over the coronavirus, the head of the Japan Medical Association said on Tuesday, adding that it will be difficult for Tokyo to host the Olympics next year without an effective vaccine.

The comments by the head of the powerful physician’s lobby illustrate Japan’s near and longer term concerns as it battles the epidemic that prompted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a nationwide state of emergency through May 6, the final day of a stretch of holidays known as Golden Week.

New daily infections have declined recently, but Japan’s coronavirus testing is still not sufficient to prove that contagion is under control, JMA president Yoshitake Yokokura said at a media briefing.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“I do not believe it will be possible to lift (the state of emergency) across the whole country at this stage,” Yokokura said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:13Coronavirus outbreak: Postponed Olympics to take place July 23, 2021

Coronavirus outbreak: Postponed Olympics to take place July 23, 2021

The one-year delay of the 2020 Olympic Games announced last month was a major blow to Japan,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: $90B could support 700M of world’s poor, UN official says

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: $90B could support 700M of world’s poor, UN official says

Health Global News - 0
The U.N. humanitarian chief said Monday that $90 billion could provide income support, food and a health response to the coronavirus pandemic for 700...
Read more

Coronavirus: New Zealanders seek fast food on first day of freedom from lockdown

Health Global News - 0
New Zealanders queued for burgers, fries and coffee takeaway on Tuesday after they were freed from a month-long lockdown, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern...
Read more

Disability advocates warned B.C. health officials for weeks about COVID-19 hospital restrictions

Health Global News - 0
More than a month before Ariis Knight died alone in hospital, disability advocates had been sounding the alarm about the need for people with...
Read more

Trump says coronavirus testing ‘not going to be a problem’ under new rules

Health Global News - 0
The White House released new guidelines Monday aimed at answering criticism that America’s coronavirus testing has been too slow, and President Donald Trump tried...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv