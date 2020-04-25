Health

Household Bubbles: What they are and why New Brunswick is using them in response to COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

New Brunswick revealed a new system on Friday that officials hope will allow residents a chance to socialize and interact with individuals outside their immediate household as the coronavirus crisis continues.

The two-household bubble system is one of the first steps taken in the province to loosen restrictions meant to stop the spread of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

READ MORE: How New Brunswick's four-step plan to recover from COVID-19 works

Until now, New Brunswickers were supposed to self-isolate and only interact with members of their immediate household.

But under the new system households may now choose to spend time with one other household, assuming that both households agree to the arrangement.

It will effectively create a joined family unit that will allow physical distancing requirements to be dropped between them.

“This would allow you to visit, have a meal and enjoy the company of another household bubble,” a guidance document issued by the Government of New Brunswick reads.

However, the two households must not have any close contact with anyone else.

The two households will have an “exclusive relationship” and are not supposed to join with more than one household or bubble.

