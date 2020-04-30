Health

How 125 health workers cared for one Vancouver COVID-19 patient from ICU to recovery

Avatar
By Global News
how-125-health-workers-cared-for-one-vancouver-covid-19-patient-from-icu-to-recovery

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Fort St John Gyms set to reopen Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Since the COVID-19 pandemic some local gyms closed their doors, and on Monday, May...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Northern Environmental Action Team pre-sale ending soon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team (NEAT) has partnered with Enviroworld to sell Compost and...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

District of Taylor to host public consultation on proposed 2020-2024 financial budget

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor is hosting a public consultation meeting regarding the District’s proposed financial budget...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

VANCOUVER – The call came in on an afternoon in March: a patient at a medical clinic in Vancouver complained of chest pains.

Paramedic Jeffrey Booton watched the details flash across the screen as he and his partner made their way to the clinic.

It was his first potential case of COVID-19 and he felt both trepidation and a sense of duty.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

3:05Rare look inside a hospital dealing with the COVID-19 crisis

Rare look inside a hospital dealing with the COVID-19 crisis

“I see this job as working in the service of people. And getting to do so in the context of a pandemic is obviously wrought with fear and apprehension some days, but it’s work that still resonates with me,” he said.

When Booton arrived, he put on protective gloves, a fluid-repellent gown, N-95 mask and face shield over his freshly
buzzed dark hair – an at-home haircut that turned out shorter than planned.

Story continues below advertisement

After a physical exam, they got back in the ambulance and Booton did what he always tries to do: comfort the patient.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleQuebec will continue to see ‘a lot of deaths’ amid coronavirus pandemic, premier says
Next articleNorthern Environmental Action Team pre-sale ending soon

More Articles Like This

Quebec will continue to see ‘a lot of deaths’ amid coronavirus pandemic, premier says

Health Global News - 0
Quebec continues to see the number of deaths and cases attributable to the novel coronavirus pandemic rise as the province plans to progressively ease...
Read more

Coronavirus: Sheridan College says it is ‘optimistic’ students will return to campus this fall

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 30, 2020 1:30 pm 4:22Coronavirus outbreak: Universities, colleges and Indigenous institutes to get $25M from Ontario WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Colleges and...
Read more

Coronavirus: Montreal hospital to test disinfection robot that uses ultraviolet rays

Health Global News - 0
The Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre says it will soon conduct the first Canadian test of a robot that uses ultraviolet...
Read more

Canada’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 3,000

Health Global News - 0
More than 3,000 people have now died from the novel coronavirus in Canada, marking another sombre milestone for the country. As of Thursday morning, 3,082...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv