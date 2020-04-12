Health

How does COVID-19 cause death? Here’s what happens in the lungs

Avatar
By Global News
how-does-covid-19-cause-death?-here’s-what-happens-in-the-lungs

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases remain at 26 in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – 35 new cases of the coronavirus were announced on Saturday, which now brings the...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada, G20 mum on cutting oil output, but minister cites good co-operation

OTTAWA — Canada and its G20 partners won't yet be following OPEC nations by cutting production to stop spiralling oil prices...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Editors note: This story contains sensitive information that can be disturbing to some readers.

More than 100,000 people worldwide have died as a result of the novel coronavirus. 

The majority of these deaths have occurred in Italy, France, Spain and the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University, which maintains a real-time worldwide case count.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

One of the hardest hit zones includes New York City — which now has the most confirmed cases than any other country and a death toll of more than 7,000 people. 

In Canada, more than 550 people have died and overall death projections for the country are between 11,000 and 22,000, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada earlier this week. The majority of Canadian victims are elderly residents in long-term care homes. 

Story continues below advertisement

How does COVID-19 cause death?

And while close to 370,000 worldwide have been able to recover from COVID-19, experts like Zahid Butt, an assistant professor at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, says survival depends on a patient’s lungs. 

“The coronavirus is a respiratory virus which invades the respiratory system.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleWhy the coronavirus fight can only succeed with worldwide cooperation

More Articles Like This

Why the coronavirus fight can only succeed with worldwide cooperation

Health Global News - 0
As countries across the globe continue to battle the novel coronavirus pandemic, the diplomatic spat between the U.S. and Canada over the export of...
Read more

The new reality of coronavirus for Canadians: focus of new Global News program

Health Global News - 0
Streets are empty. Schools, bars and restaurants are closed. Normally congested intersections are bare and rush hour is non-existent. This is the new normal. As...
Read more

What is a ventilator, and why do some coronavirus patients need one?

Health Global News - 0
Treating patients with severe cases of the novel coronavirus disease often requires the use of ventilators — a piece of equipment that’s in short...
Read more

Battle of Alberta: Edmonton, Calgary orchestras unite to perform physically distanced ‘Hockey Night in Canada’

Health Global News - 0
Since sports are on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is another way to get your Battle of Alberta fix. Seventy musicians from the Calgary...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv