how-does-covid-19-cause-death?-here’s-what-happens-in-the-lungs

Editors note: This story contains sensitive information that can be disturbing to some readers.

More than 100,000 people worldwide have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in Italy, France, Spain and the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University, which maintains a real-time worldwide case count.

One of the hardest hit zones includes New York City — which now has the most confirmed cases than any other country and a death toll of more than 7,000 people.

In Canada, more than 550 people have died and overall death projections for the country are between 11,000 and 22,000, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada earlier this week. The majority of Canadian victims are elderly residents in long-term care homes.

How does COVID-19 cause death?

And while close to 370,000 worldwide have been able to recover from COVID-19, experts like Zahid Butt, an assistant professor at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, says survival depends on a patient’s lungs.

“The coronavirus is a respiratory virus which invades the respiratory system.

