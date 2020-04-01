Health

How long will coronavirus measures last in Canada? Experts say June or July

By Global News
Global News

Canadians hunkered down in their homes should expect the strict public health measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus to last until the summer, according to federal and provincial health officials.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has refused to give a specific timeline on when the lockdowns and quarantines might be lifted but said Wednesday the measures could last for “weeks or even months.”

“We know [these measures] are going to be in place a number of more weeks, perhaps even months. But everything depends on how Canadians behave,” Trudeau told reporters Wednesday. “The choices you make to stay at home, to self-isolate, not to go to six different grocery stores… these sorts of things are what will arrest the spread and the increase of this virus.”

“As I have often said, we look at all kinds of different scenarios,” Trudeau said. “It might last longer, it might last less time.”

0:49Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau asked if Canada expects death projections similar to the U.S.

Sources within the federal government and the City of Ottawa tell Global News the current pandemic-related restrictions are expected to be in place until at least June in a “best-case scenario.”

A report from the National Post citing a document from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on March 30 projects that “current measures” will continue until at least July.

Previous articleCoronavirus has 'unprecedented' number of Canadians making a will
Next articleCoronavirus: Thousands apply for New Brunswick's $900 emergency income program

