how-new-brunswick’s-four-step-plan-to-recover-from-covid-19-works

New Brunswick is the first province in Canada to begin relaxing the restrictions it put in place to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On April 24, Premier Blaine Higgs was joined by his political rivals: Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers, Green Party Leader David Coon and People’s Alliance of New Brunswick Leader Kris Austin, in announcing the immediate reduction of safety restrictions.

It was another act of cross-party support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which has seen Higgs invite the fellow party leaders to form an all-party cabinet committee.

The decision to relax the restrictions came as New Brunswick experienced a sixth straight day of no new cases.

“Welcome to the new normal,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, on Friday after announcing the province has not had a new case since April 18.

That ‘new normal’ will be guided by four colour-coded public health alert levels: Red, Orange, Yellow and Green.

