How to cope with the ‘new normal’ of COVID-19 lockdowns

By Global News
Global News

With provincial and federal officials signalling that strict social distancing measures meant to reduce the transmission of the novel coronavirus could be in place until at least the summer, Canadians are settling in for the long haul.

That leaves many struggling to cope with the “new normal” of no social gatherings, no sports, movie theatres, concerts and more for months to come.

Clinical psychologist Michelle Kimble says with the shocking first weeks of the pandemic’s arrival in Canada now over, people are looking for ways to process feelings of both hyper-vigilance and exhaustion.

4:17B.C. health officials say COVID-19 restrictions will last until ‘at least the summer’

B.C. health officials say COVID-19 restrictions will last until ‘at least the summer’

“Now we’ve been at home for a very long time with our partners, with our children and we’re also now very, very deeply aware of the level of trauma and the level of loss,” she said.

“So there’s almost a collective grief that we’re all experiencing.”

Stay active, stay focused

More than ever, Kimble said, people need to focus on basic self care, including getting enough sleep and enough exercise.

There’s a wealth of workout, yoga, meditation and mindfulness resources available online, she said, many of them free.

4:41Coronavirus outbreak: Staying fit and connected during self-isolation

