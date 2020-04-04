how-to-politely-say-‘back-off’-during-coronavirus-outbreak

We’ve been told time and time again: practise physical distancing and stay at least six feet — or a pool noodle’s distance — away from others to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While health officials are urging Canadians to only leave the house for necessary reasons, like grocery shopping once a week, what happens when you step out into the world and people aren’t respecting your space?

You’re within your rights to politely ask for physical distance, says Allyson Harrison, an associate professor of psychology at Queen’s University.

“The first thing to do is not to lose your temper,” Harrison said.

“Because if you lose your cool, it allows the other person to write you off as someone who’s just emotionally unstable and then they can rationalize not taking you seriously.”

Craft a response

How you react to someone invading your personal space may depend on where you are and who is around.

If you’re picking up groceries or grabbing a prescription, for example, many stores have implemented markers on the floor indicating how far shoppers should keep apart from one another.

