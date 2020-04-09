Hudson’s Hope to keep municipal parks closed until further notice amid COVID-19

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – In response to the Province’s decision to close Provincial Parks, the District of Hudson’s Hope has made the decision to keep its municipal parks closed in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

According to the District, the four municipal maintained parks, which includes Cameron Lake, Dinosaur Lake, King Gething, and Alwin Holland, are currently closed for the season and will remain closed indefinitely until further notice as a decision has yet to be made on whether they will open for the season on the May Long Weekend.

The District says it continues to monitor information from Provincial Health Officials and will make further decisions based on that information.

Further updates can be found on the District of Hudson’s Hope Facebook page.