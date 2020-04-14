Health

Hundreds die of COVID-19 in U.K. nursing homes, figures show

By Global News
Global News

Hundreds more people with COVID-19 have died in Britain than have been recorded in the government’s daily tally, official figures showed Tuesday — including a tide of deaths in nursing homes that staff say are being overlooked.

The Office for National Statistics said 5,979 deaths that occurred in England up to April 3 involved COVID-19, 15 per cent more than the 5,186 deaths announced by the National Health Service for the same period.

As of Monday, the government had reported 11,329 deaths in the U.K. of people with the new coronavirus.

Worldwide, more than 1.9 million infections have been reported and over 119,000 people have died.

0:43Coronavirus outbreak: 917 new deaths due to COVID-19 in UK

Coronavirus outbreak: 917 new deaths due to COVID-19 in UK

That total, updated daily, only includes people who died in hospitals. The higher figure, published weekly by the statistics office, includes deaths in all settings including nursing homes, and cases where coronavirus was suspected but not tested for.

The statistics office said that up to April 3 just under 10 per cent of deaths involving COVID-19 occurred outside hospitals.

