Hydro shuts down Site C community shuttle

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is temporarily suspending the Site C shuttle into Fort St. John.

Hydro says they will be suspended the service immediately and will help any workers on site to make arrangements to help workers with personal items while the service is suspended.

Hydro says they have been monitoring the use of the shuttle since they scaled back construction on March 18. Since the reduction in workers at the site, the use of the shuttle has dropped.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

As of April 3, 2020, there are 932 people at the camp and of those, there are now six people in isolation due to any symptoms like sneezing, sore throat, muscle aches, headaches, cough fever or difficulty breathing.