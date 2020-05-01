Health

‘I ran out of space’: N.Y. funeral home under fire for storage of coronavirus victims

By Global News
Global News

It started with reports of a strange stench in Brooklyn. Police who investigated found another example of how the coronavirus has overwhelmed the city: A funeral home had resorted to storing dozens of bodies on ice in rented trucks.

Now state officials say the funeral home could face fines and license suspensions, and the owner says he simply ran out of room because the business had bodies “coming out our ears.”

Authorities found that the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home had rented four trucks to hold about 50 corpses, Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Thursday.

A neighboring business owner called 911 to report that fluids were leaking from one of the trucks, police said.

Health officials issued guidance to all funeral homes that they would not tolerate “any of that kind of behavior,” Zucker said at the daily coronavirus briefing by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Obviously the funeral home shouldn’t have done that,” Cuomo said.

2:06Coronavirus outbreak: ‘Not going to be allowing these gatherings, in any community’ says De Blasio on Rabbi funeral

Coronavirus outbreak: 'Not going to be allowing these gatherings, in any community' says De Blasio on Rabbi funeral

