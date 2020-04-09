Health

Images show how long-term care workers may have spread coronavirus

Avatar
By Global News
images-show-how-long-term-care-workers-may-have-spread-coronavirus

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

34 more coronavirus cases confirmed in BC, total cases now up to 1,370

VICTORIA, B.C. – 34 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Thursday afternoon, which now brings the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Hudson’s Hope to keep municipal parks closed until further notice amid COVID-19

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - In response to the Province's decision to close Provincial Parks, the District of Hudson's Hope...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Climate, clean tech could take centre stage in federal economic recovery plans

OTTAWA — The federal government is quietly looking at a plan for longer-term recovery from the COVID-19 crisis even...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As the number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities rises in long-term care facilities across Canada, new images reviewed by Global News have revealed some risky practices by staff that may be contributing to the disease’s exponential growth.

The images show that several support workers at an Ontario long-term care facility have not been properly using protective equipment such as masks, gloves and medical gowns, by wearing them outside the building. This type of equipment is meant to be discarded in rooms following each interaction with patients in order to prevent viruses and bacteria from spreading.

Collected at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. — where almost half of the facility’s 65 residents have died a few weeks after its COVID-19 outbreak started — the images may reflect a larger pattern plaguing hundreds of long-term care facilities across the country.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Workers step outside Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., during a break on April 1, 2020.
Workers step outside Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., during a break on April 1, 2020.

Global News

In Quebec, about 25 per cent of the province’s 2,200 long-term care homes have already detected at least one case of the disease, with some homes now seeing over half of their patients infected by COVID-19.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous article14 RCMP personnel diagnosed with coronavirus, 4 recovered
Next articleNew Brunswick directing women to receive abortions at hospitals dealing with COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Peterborough-born nurse works ‘behind the scenes’ at New York hospital battling COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
A Peterborough, Ont. nurse is doing her part “behind the scenes” to help frontline workers at a New York hospital gripped with COVID-19 patients. Elizabeth...
Read more

New Brunswick directing women to receive abortions at hospitals dealing with COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
In the midst of a global pandemic, women in New Brunswick are being instructed to access abortion services at the same hospitals used to...
Read more

14 RCMP personnel diagnosed with coronavirus, 4 recovered

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 9, 2020 5:59 pm RCMP personnel in four provinces have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the police force said Thursday. In a statement,...
Read more

34 more coronavirus cases confirmed in BC, total cases now up to 1,370

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 34 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Thursday afternoon, which now brings the total cases to 1,370 in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv