images-show-how-long-term-care-workers-may-have-spread-coronavirus

As the number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities rises in long-term care facilities across Canada, new images reviewed by Global News have revealed some risky practices by staff that may be contributing to the disease’s exponential growth.

The images show that several support workers at an Ontario long-term care facility have not been properly using protective equipment such as masks, gloves and medical gowns, by wearing them outside the building. This type of equipment is meant to be discarded in rooms following each interaction with patients in order to prevent viruses and bacteria from spreading.

Collected at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. — where almost half of the facility’s 65 residents have died a few weeks after its COVID-19 outbreak started — the images may reflect a larger pattern plaguing hundreds of long-term care facilities across the country.

Workers step outside Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., during a break on April 1, 2020.

Global News

In Quebec, about 25 per cent of the province’s 2,200 long-term care homes have already detected at least one case of the disease, with some homes now seeing over half of their patients infected by COVID-19.

