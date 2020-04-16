Health

In photos: Montreal marks one month on coronavirus lockdown

By Global News
Global News

Thursday marks one month since the Quebec government started implementing restrictions, in what some are calling the “COVID lockdown,” to help slow the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed more than 200 lives in Montreal as of April 15.

The first phase of the restrictions came into effect on March 16 after Premier François Legault ordered the closure of all schools in the province, from daycares to universities.

A cyclist wearing a mask rides past the Roddick Gates entrance to an empty McGill University campus on Sherbrooke Street in downtown Montreal, Monday March 23, 2020. Phil Carpenter/Global News
A cyclist wearing a mask rides past the Roddick Gates entrance to an empty McGill University campus on Sherbrooke Street in downtown Montreal, Monday March 23, 2020. Phil Carpenter/Global News

Other measures were gradually introduced, and a week later, all non-essential businesses were ordered shuttered as Quebec residents were asked to self-isolate at home.

A man walks past a closed Sports Experts store on Ste-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, Monday March 23, 2020, after all non-non-essential businesses were ordered shuttered. Phil Carpenter/Global News
A man walks past a closed Sports Experts store on Ste-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, Monday March 23, 2020, after all non-non-essential businesses were ordered shuttered. Phil Carpenter/Global News

The entrance to a McDonald’s at St-Laurent Boulevard and Notre-Dame Street in Old Montreal restaurant is closed off with “caution” tape, Tuesday March 24, 2020. Phil Carpenter/Global News
The entrance to a McDonald's at St-Laurent Boulevard and Notre-Dame Street in Old Montreal restaurant is closed off with "caution" tape, Tuesday March 24, 2020. Phil Carpenter/Global News

