‘It has been hectic’: First Nation in Alberta fighting COVID-19 case, annual floods

By Global News
Global News

Chief Jim Badger of Sucker Creek First Nation has the unenviable job of dealing with annual flooding in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has been hectic, to say the least,” he told Global News in an interview Thursday. 

Located around 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, the community reported its first case of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — earlier this week.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

It is believed to be the first confirmed case of the virus on a First Nation in Alberta. 

The confirmed case, who previously contacted a confirmed case in High Prairie, is now self-isolating, according to Alberta’s provincial health officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw. On Wednesday, she described the First Nation as well-prepared for the pandemic, like other First Nations.

“This community is dealing with a non-COVID-19 emergency in the form of a flood,” Hinshaw said.

“Communities across Alberta are dealing with other challenges as well.”

Badger says the First Nation has identified an isolation centre — in their case, it’s the recreational centre, with some modifications needed. 

