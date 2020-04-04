Health

‘It’s heart-wrenching’: Morgues struggle with demand as COVID-19 cases surge

Avatar
By Global News
‘it’s-heart-wrenching’:-morgues-struggle-with-demand-as-covid-19-cases-surge

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

New Point of Care Ultrasound Machine for the FSJ Hospital ER

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has announced the arrival of a new Point...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BCNREB sees decrease in sales during first quarter of 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Northern Real Estate Board released its sales numbers for the first quarter...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province to enhance infection prevention, control in seniors’ care homes amid COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced it is partnering with the B.C. Care Providers Association to launch EquipCare...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

There are the new dead. And then there are the bodies waiting in overcrowded mortuaries to be buried as cities struggle to meet demand and families wrestle with rules on social distancing that make the usual funeral rituals impossible.

Med Alliance Group, a medical distributor in Illinois, is besieged by calls and emails from cities around the country. Each asks the same thing: Send more refrigerated trailers so that we can handle a situation we never could have imagined.

“They’re coming from all over: From hospitals, health systems, coroner’s offices, VA facilities, county and state health departments, state emergency departments and funeral homes,” said Christie Penzol, a spokeswoman for Med Alliance. “It’s heart-wrenching.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The company has rented all its trailers and there’s an 18-week wait for new materials to build more, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

With U.S. medical experts and even U.S. President Donald Trump now estimating the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic could reach 240,000 nationwide, the sheer practicalities of death — where to put the bodies — are worrying just about everyone as cities, hospitals and private medical groups clamour to secure additional storage.

The need is compounded by private mortuary space that is occupied longer than usual as people wait to bury their loved ones — regardless of how they died — because rules on social distancing make planning funerals difficult.

2:16Families being urged to only have one member shop,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCOMMENTARY: The COVID-19 mystery is here for the long haul. We need facts, patience and stamina
Next article‘The greatest frustration’: States desperate for supplies as COVID-19 crisis deepens

More Articles Like This

‘The greatest frustration’: States desperate for supplies as COVID-19 crisis deepens

Health Global News - 0
Cutthroat suppliers, shady middlemen, phantom shipments, prices soaring by the hour. What sounds like an organized-crime thriller is actually the new world of government purchasing...
Read more

COMMENTARY: The COVID-19 mystery is here for the long haul. We need facts, patience and stamina

Health Global News - 0
It feels like we’re living in the middle of a mystery — or, as Ontario Premier Doug Ford says, we’re in the early chapters...
Read more

How to politely say ‘back off’ during coronavirus outbreak

Health Global News - 0
We’ve been told time and time again: practise physical distancing and stay at least six feet — or a pool noodle’s distance — away...
Read more

Countries using everything from humour to death threats to try to stop coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
Some Canadians may think the federal and provincial governments are going overboard by using arrests, fines and jail time to urge people to stay...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv