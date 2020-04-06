Health

Japan set to declare state of emergency to bolster coronavirus measures

By Global News
By Staff The Associated Press

Posted April 6, 2020 6:37 am

3:25Coronavirus around the world: April 5, 2020

WATCH: Coronavirus around the world on April 5, 2020

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says that he will declare a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday to bolster measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak, but that there will be no hard lockdowns.

Abe also told reporters Monday that his government will launch a 108 trillion yen ($1 trillion) economic stimulus package to help counter the economic impact of the pandemic, including cash payouts to households in need and support to protect businesses and jobs.

1:24Coronavirus outbreak: Japan implements travel restrictions on 73 countries

Coronavirus outbreak: Japan implements travel restrictions on 73 countries

Abe said experts on a government-commissioned task force urged him to get a state of emergency ready as the COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly expanding in major cities including Tokyo.

