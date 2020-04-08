Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Landowners and legal experts criticize Alberta’s well cleanup bill

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
landowners-and-legal-experts-criticize-alberta’s-well-cleanup-bill

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Search warrant results in significant drug seizure

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested several people, including two from Fort St. John, following a...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

New Emergency Relief Support Fund for children with special needs

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is providing a new Emergency Relief Support Fund for children with special needs. According...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Landowners and legal experts criticize Alberta’s well cleanup bill

EDMONTON — Landowners and legal experts are criticizing Alberta's hastily passed new legislation intended to help clean up the...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Landowners and legal experts are criticizing Alberta’s hastily passed new legislation intended to help clean up the province’s huge stockpile of abandoned energy facilities.

The bill, which passed into law in three days last week, gives a group charged with cleaning up those sites new powers to take over and operate abandoned wells.

The Orphan Well Association will also be able order cleanup and reclamation of land around wells and pipelines.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

But critics say it still doesn’t give energy companies a timeline to clean up their mess or ensure they have enough money to do the job — reasons why Alberta has thousands of unreclaimed sites to begin with.

As well, landowners with the Alberta Liabilities Disclosure Project say the Orphan Well Association will now be able to run wells without paying rent.

And they say workers now have more power to come on their property without getting permission.

Nigel Bankes, a law professor at the University of Calgary, says the bill was rammed through and passed in a high-handed manner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2020

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous article3,075 coronavirus deaths forecast for Saskatchewan in low-range scenario: SHA
Next articleNew Emergency Relief Support Fund for children with special needs

More Articles Like This

Search warrant results in significant drug seizure

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested several people, including two from Fort St. John, following a significant drug seizure. On April 3,...
Read more

New Emergency Relief Support Fund for children with special needs

News Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is providing a new Emergency Relief Support Fund for children with special needs. According to the Government, there are...
Read more

Community comes together to support the creation of drawstring bags for frontline workers.

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A call to the community for reusable drawstring bags for frontline hospital workers saw Michelle Nicolaisen, owner of MAEco,...
Read more

B.C. closes all Provincial Parks

News Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. is closing all B.C. Parks effective immediately. The closure responds to both...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv