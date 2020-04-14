Law enforcement agencies to enforce federal Quarantine Act

OTTAWA, O.N. – Regulatory amendments under the Contraventions Act have come into force, allowing law enforcement agencies to issue tickets to stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the changes provide increased flexibility for law enforcement agencies, including the RCMP, local and provincial police forces, to issue tickets to individuals who do not comply with orders under the Federal Quarantine Act.

Under this ticketing regime, when a ticket is issued, an individual can pay the ticket voluntarily, avoiding a trial and a criminal record saving court and enforcement agency resources.

These amendments do not prevent law enforcement from pursuing a matter through the summary conviction procedure set out in the Criminal Code, should they deem that more severe action is warranted.

Enforcement measures are in addition to current provincial and municipal orders that have already been started in some jurisdictions, allow for ticketing. These changes provide law enforcement with an additional tool to enforce public health rules, and help keep all Canadians safe.