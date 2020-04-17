Health

Lawyer alleges unsafe conditions, more COVID-19 cases than reported at B.C.’s Mission Institution

Avatar
By Global News
lawyer-alleges-unsafe-conditions,-more-covid-19-cases-than-reported-at-bc.’s-mission-institution

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in the North

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ RCMP looking to speak with man in connection with vandalism

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are looking to speak with a man who was said...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Blueberry River First Nations sees two more cases confirmed of COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - There are reports of two more members being confirmed with cases of the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The conditions at B.C.’s Mission Institution  the site of the largest COVID-19 outbreak at a federal institution in the country are far worse than the Correctional Service of Canada is saying, according to a B.C. lawyer who advocates for prisoners.

Fifty-four inmates in Mission’s medium-security unit were confirmed to have the virus as of Wednesday, according to the latest numbers on the CSC’s website. One of the inmates has died, becoming Canada’s first federal inmate to pass away due to COVID-19.

But Jennifer Metcalfe, the executive director at Prisoners’ Legal Services in Burnaby, told Global News that clients incarcerated at the prison have told her organization that the number of cases is likely higher.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“[We’re hearing about] people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 who aren’t being tested,” she said. “The whole situation is just totally out of control.”

Inmates who have already tested positive and been placed in isolation aren’t being given soap or cleaning supplies, Metcalfe said.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’re only receiving two meals a day. They’re not able to supplement their meals with canteen items that they buy on their own usually,” she said.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleU.S. coronavirus research targeted by foreign government hackers, FBI official warns

More Articles Like This

U.S. coronavirus research targeted by foreign government hackers, FBI official warns

Health Global News - 0
A senior FBI cybersecurity official said on Thursday that foreign government hackers have broken into institutions conducting research into treatments for COVID-19, the sometimes...
Read more

Should you adopt a pet during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Health Global News - 0
With all the time people are spending at home these days because of the coronavirus, many might be looking to foster or adopt an...
Read more

Coronavirus: Personal support worker at Toronto nursing home dies of COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
A personal support worker at an east-end Toronto nursing home has died of COVID-19, marking the first publicly-confirmed death of a Toronto long-term care...
Read more

Basket case: B.C. senior’s unique delivery system for charitable homemade facemask sales

Health Global News - 0
While stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Langley, B.C. senior is making and selling face masks and donating the proceeds to charity. After...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv