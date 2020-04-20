Health

Less than 10 asylum seekers sent back to U.S. since Canadian border shutdown: Blair

By Global News
Total of 1,699 coronavirus cases in BC, 39 cases now in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – 52 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Monday afternoon, which now brings the...
Collaborative framework issued to help rural, remote, and Indigenous communities during COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government provided an announcement, Monday, on supporting rural, remote and Indigenous communities as they...
Negative oil price plunge a short-term anomaly with limited impact: analysts

CALGARY — A Calgary energy analyst says the plunge by benchmark U.S. crude oil prices into negative territory for the first time on Monday...
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 20, 2020 5:11 pm

The federal public safety minister says fewer than 10 asylum seekers have been turned back to the U.S. since the historic shutdown of the border.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Bill Blair provided the figure to the House of Commons today, noting it has been almost a month since the Canada-U.S. border closed to all but non-essential travel to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The deal struck by the two countries included a provision that those crossing between formal border points in order to seek asylum would also be turned back.

Figures published today by the Immigration Department suggest, however, that the flow of people prior to that remained relatively steady.

The RCMP intercepted 930 people crossing irregularly in Canada in March, down from 1,002 the same month last year.

So far this year, 3,035 people have been intercepted crossing between formal border points, up from 2,698 in the first three months of 2019.

