Letter/card writing campaign set up for Adaura Cayford

By Tracy Teves
Adaura Cayford. Source Facebook

FORT. ST. JOHN, B.C. – Alison Ruehl has started a letter/card writing campaign on behalf of Adaura Cayford.

Cayford is a local nine-year-old girl who in August, was airlifted to Vancouver’s B.C. Children’s Hospital with an inoperable brain tumour known as DIPG.

Ruel shares in an F.B. post, Cayford recently finished her second round of radiation and is now confined to a wheelchair in her home. Due to social distancing, she is lonely and isn’t able to see her friends.

There has been a collection bin set up at The Canadian Grind on 100th Avenue to receive letters, cards and pictures.

Ruel notes the items will be held in quarantine until they are safe to deliver.

To view the FB Post and to find out how you can send a letter; CLICK HERE.

