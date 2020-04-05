Health

Liberals seeking input on possible virtual sittings of the House of Commons

Avatar
By Global News
liberals-seeking-input-on-possible-virtual-sittings-of-the-house-of-commons

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

COVID response offers chance to shift direction of Canadian economy: experts

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic may be a long way off, but analysts are already looking ahead to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John shows support for healthcare workers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over 150 vehicles and countless people showed their support for health care...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of total coronavirus cases up to 1,203 in BC, 704 patients since recovered

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The Liberals are seeking input on how the House of Commons could sit without MPs having to travel to Parliament Hill amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez said Sunday that he wrote to the speaker of the House of Commons, along with house leaders of other parties, seeking advice on how Parliament could conduct business remotely.

Here’s a letter I sent to the Speaker of the House today. I also sent it to the House Leaders of other parties.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Voici une lettre que j’ai envoyée au Président de la Chambre aujourd’hui. Je l’ai aussi envoyée aux Leaders en Chambre des autres partis. #cdnpoli #polcan pic.twitter.com/EkwoUY1ctJ

— Pablo Rodriguez (@pablorodriguez) April 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“Specifically, I would like advice and assistance on the ability for the House of Commons administration to support and facilitate virtual sittings of the House of Commons where it could conduct its regular business,” he stated.

The letter pointed out that moving forward with such a plan would require significant changes to the Standing Orders of the House of Commons — the rules that govern proceedings — along with all-party consultation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Before embarking on such a project, I was hoping to have advice and ideas from your office on how we can make this proposal a success,” he said.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleN.L. premier takes aim at Trump over coronavirus medical supplies
Next articleCanada to allow seasonal foreign workers but they must self-isolate, minister says

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus isn’t derailing Trump from his agenda: A look at his recent policies

Health Global News - 0
President Donald Trump is taking an old political adage to heart: Never let a crisis go to waste. The coronavirus is projected to kill more...
Read more

Canada to allow seasonal foreign workers but they must self-isolate, minister says

Health Global News - 0
Seasonal farm workers coming from foreign countries will be permitted to return to Canada, but they will have to self-isolate for 14 days in...
Read more

N.L. premier takes aim at Trump over coronavirus medical supplies

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 5, 2020 2:13 pm Updated April 5, 2020 2:18 pm The premier of Newfoundland and Labrador says he’s furious with U.S....
Read more

Coronavirus: Canada looking into disinfecting, reusing masks amid shortages, Tam says

Health Global News - 0
As the global demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) continues to grow amid the novel coroanvirus outbreak, Canada’s chief public health officer says the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv