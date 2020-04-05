liberals-seeking-input-on-possible-virtual-sittings-of-the-house-of-commons

The Liberals are seeking input on how the House of Commons could sit without MPs having to travel to Parliament Hill amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez said Sunday that he wrote to the speaker of the House of Commons, along with house leaders of other parties, seeking advice on how Parliament could conduct business remotely.

Here’s a letter I sent to the Speaker of the House today. I also sent it to the House Leaders of other parties.

Voici une lettre que j’ai envoyée au Président de la Chambre aujourd’hui. Je l’ai aussi envoyée aux Leaders en Chambre des autres partis. #cdnpoli #polcan pic.twitter.com/EkwoUY1ctJ

— Pablo Rodriguez (@pablorodriguez) April 5, 2020

“Specifically, I would like advice and assistance on the ability for the House of Commons administration to support and facilitate virtual sittings of the House of Commons where it could conduct its regular business,” he stated.

The letter pointed out that moving forward with such a plan would require significant changes to the Standing Orders of the House of Commons — the rules that govern proceedings — along with all-party consultation.

“Before embarking on such a project, I was hoping to have advice and ideas from your office on how we can make this proposal a success,” he said.

