Living with COVID-19 means rethinking how we support vulnerable communities: Tam

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 27, 2020 4:37 pm

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Coronavirus outbreak: Herd immunity ‘not a concept that should be supported’, Tam says

Canada’s chief public health officer says stopping COVID-19 and any future outbreaks will require not only a permanent increase to how often we wash our hands, but a rethinking of how we manage the most vulnerable people in our communities.

Dr. Theresa Tam says there is still a lot we do not know about the novel coronavirus, including whether people can contract it more than once, or how many Canadians can actually have it.

She is on a new national task force that is trying to close those gaps by tracing how many people have already been exposed to the virus and whether any of them are now immune to it.

She says understanding those things is critical to safely guiding Canadians back to work and school.

Tam also says COVID-19 has exposed deep problems that must be fixed now to protect residents of long-term care centres and other group settings,

