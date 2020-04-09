Local Churches to hold Easter Services online

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With social distancing and self-isolation being necessary actions to prevent the Spread of COVID-19, many churches in town are providing online Easter services to support and keep people safe at this unprecedented time.

Churches are using Facebook pages as a jumping point to share new online opportunities to participate in prayer sessions and Easter services, as well as keeping their communities connected during the pandemic.

The following are links to local churches and how to connect with them;

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Fort St. John Alliance Church

Good Friday, April 10th, 10:00 a.m.

Easter Sunday, April 12th, 10:00 am to 11:00 a.m.

FB Page; CLICK HERE

Evangel Downtown

Easter Sunday, April 12, 10:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m.

FB Page; CLICK HERE

Advertisement

Charlie Lake Community Church

Good Friday, April 10th, 10:00 a.m.

Easter Sunday, April 12th, 10:40 a.m.

FB Page; CLICK HERE

North Peace MB Church

Advertisement

Good Friday, April 10th, 10:00 a.m.

Easter Sunday, April 12, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

FB Page; CLICK HERE

St. Luke’s United Church

Good Friday, April 10th, 10:00 a.m.

Advertisement

Easter Sunday, April 12th, 10:00 a.m.

FB Page; CLICK HERE