Local Churches to hold Easter Services online

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With social distancing and self-isolation being necessary actions to prevent the Spread of COVID-19, many churches in town are providing online Easter services to support and keep people safe at this unprecedented time.
Churches are using Facebook pages as a jumping point to share new online opportunities to participate in prayer sessions and Easter services, as well as keeping their communities connected during the pandemic.
The following are links to local churches and how to connect with them;
Fort St. John Alliance Church
Good Friday, April 10th, 10:00 a.m.
Easter Sunday, April 12th, 10:00 am to 11:00 a.m.
FB Page; CLICK HERE
Evangel Downtown
Easter Sunday, April 12, 10:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m.
FB Page; CLICK HERE
Charlie Lake Community Church
Good Friday, April 10th, 10:00 a.m.
Easter Sunday, April 12th, 10:40 a.m.
FB Page; CLICK HERE
North Peace MB Church
Good Friday, April 10th, 10:00 a.m.
Easter Sunday, April 12, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
FB Page; CLICK HERE
St. Luke’s United Church
Good Friday, April 10th, 10:00 a.m.
Easter Sunday, April 12th, 10:00 a.m.
FB Page; CLICK HERE