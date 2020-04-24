Local Fort St. John boy inspired to create Scavenger Hunt

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 12-year-old Jayden Labelle inspired by a recent Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt decided he wanted to make one for the community of Fort St. John to lift people’s spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Scavenger Hunt that starts at Save on Foods has 19 different clues that are on flower stickers.

Labelle worked on different hints for families to be able to have some fun during COVID-19.

Labelle thanks Amber Nurse for making the flower stickers that are used as the clues. The hunt took a little over a week to complete.

Paula Labelle, Jayden’s Mum shares the hunt takes about three hours to do. Labelle says they called some of the smaller local businesses to participate and they were more than happy.

Labelle would like to see the Scavenger Hunt run until September as she shares the School District has taken an interest in taking part in the hunt too.