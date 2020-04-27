Local groups receive COVID-19 funding from the United Way of Northern B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 11 different non-profit groups in Northeast B.C., will receive money from the United Way of Northern B.C. COVID-19 relief fund.

In the first round of funding, the United Way of Northern B.C. has provided non-profit agencies and charities in Northern B.C. with just over $128,000. Of the 25 groups that received money, 11 are located in Northeast B.C.

The funding will support groups that are providing to help our most vulnerable with food supplies and meals, transportation and delivery, personal care, and hygiene items, supports programs to run

considering physical distancing requirements and resources for supporting the need for isolation.

Groups that received funding in Northeast B.C.:

Tansi Friendship Centre (Chetwynd) South Peace Community Resources Society (Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge) South Peace Art Society (Dawson Creek Art Gallery) (Dawson Creek) Fort Nelson Aboriginal Friendship Society Food Bank (Fort Nelson) Fort Nelson Hospice Society (Fort Nelson) Fort St John Women’s Resource Society (Fort St John) Nenan Dane zaa Deh Zona Family Services Society (Fort St John) Northern Environmental Action Team (Fort St John) Friends of Hudson’s Hope Society (Hudson’s Hope) Saulteau First Nations (Moberly Lake / Chetwynd) West Moberly First Nations (Moberly Lake / Chetwynd)

“We are so honoured and grateful to be able to serve the agencies and communities of Northern BC through the amazing generosity of so many donors. The response to the UWNBC COVID-19 Relief Fund has been remarkable. As this first round of allocations shows, it will provide much-needed support to those that, day in and day out, give so much of themselves to provide for our most vulnerable,” says Trista Spencer, Executive Director, UWNBC.

The total amount of requests we have received to date exceeds the amount of available funding in the UWNBC COVID-19 Relief Fund by almost eight (8) times and is increasing daily.

The UWNBC COVID-19 Relief Fund is available through the donations of local citizens and organizations like Coastal Gas Link Pipeline, Petronas, Prince Rupert Port Authority and the Prince George Community Foundation.

For more information or to donate to the United Way of Northern BC’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, visit the website at unitedwaynbc.ca/donate and select the COVID-19 – Fund.