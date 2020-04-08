london,-ont.,-catholic-school-board-among-businesses-donating-protective-equipment-to-lhsc

The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) has donated five skids worth of personal protective items and a steel rack full of gloves to the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Spokesperson Mark Adkinson says the items were delivered Tuesday and come from its 53 schools as well as the board office.

“Since all schools are closed, custodians pulled items that could be spared for now in order to redirect the supply to the hospital,” Adkinson told Global News.

“We had a shipment of 1,500 bottles of hand sanitizer that were back-ordered that are now available that we have arranged to have delivered directly to the hospital.”



Some of the supplies the LDCSB has donated to LHSC.

via LDCSB

On Wednesday, the London location of PCCA, the Professional Compounding Centers of America, donated pharmaceutical-grade hand sanitizers and personal protective equipment (PPE) to go towards the Middlesex-Elgin VON’s eshift team in London and St. Thomas. The eshift team provides care to palliative and pediatric patients in their homes and the donation will “help protect more than 50” health-care technicians.

The donation was part of the company’s Compounding Handoff campaign,

