London Transit Commission bus driver tests positive for coronavirus

By Global News
Global News

The London Transit Commission (LTC) confirmed on Wednesday that a bus operator has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The LTC says it learned on Tuesday that one of its transit operators had tested positive for COVID-19 and that staff “immediately engaged with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) to jointly investigate and determine next steps.”

According to the LTC, the driver worked Route 20 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. “on any of the days between March 24 and March 31.”

The health unit is reportedly reaching out to those who have been in close contact with the bus driver to provide guidance on next steps. The LTC says those who took the 20 during the noted days and times “who feel well and do not have symptoms” do not need to call public health.

“Those who develop symptoms are asked to visit covid19checkup.ca where the online assessment tool will advise whether it is necessary to go to an Assessment Center to get tested. If you require emergency medical assistance, please call 911,” the statement said.

The LTC introduced procedure and policy changes on March 20 in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and protect its drivers,

