Health

Long-term care homes with the most coronavirus deaths in Canada

Avatar
By Global News
long-term-care-homes-with-the-most-coronavirus-deaths-in-canada

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Freeze carbon tax, delay new climate regs during virus crisis, oil lobby asks

OTTAWA — Canada's oil and gas producers have asked the federal government to freeze the carbon tax and delay...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in the North

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ RCMP looking to speak with man in connection with vandalism

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are looking to speak with a man who was said...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Earlier this week, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam announced half of Canada’s coronavirus deaths stem from outbreaks in long-term care facilities for seniors.

With now more than 1,000 COVID-19-related deaths reported across the country, hundreds of seniors who were living in those homes now make up a large portion of those deaths.

“These deaths will continue to increase, even as the epidemic growth rate slows down,” Tam said at a press conference on April 13.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also addressed climbing death rates in long-term care homes on April 15, announcing that he’d work with the provinces to boost wages for workers in those facilities who, prior to the coronavirus outbreak, would work shifts at multiple homes to make ends meet.

“The uncomfortable and tragic truth is that the very places that care for our elderly are the most vulnerable to COVID-19,” Trudeau told reporters.

Story continues below advertisement

“Right now, seniors are worried about falling ill and not being able to see their kids and grandkids again. These are the things that we need to focus on as a country.”

Trudeau and provincial leaders are working to make changes to curb the high death rate seen at homes across the country.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCan coronavirus live on your mail, packages?
Next articleCanada is flattening the coronavirus curve. That’s ‘good news,’ expert explains

More Articles Like This

Canada is flattening the coronavirus curve. That’s ‘good news,’ expert explains

Health Global News - 0
Canadians have closed schools and shut down large parts of the economy to deal with the threat of the novel coronavirus. Encouragingly, public health experts...
Read more

Can coronavirus live on your mail, packages?

Health Global News - 0
With more of us online shopping these days or relying on shipped products, our mailboxes may be getting full. While health officials urge Canadians to...
Read more

Does letting kids get coronavirus help build immunity among Quebec’s wider society?

Health Global News - 0
The Quebec government has suggested that reopening schools and daycares could be a way to both kick-start its economy and slow the transmission of...
Read more

Coronavirus: ‘Incomplete’ data for Canada hurts ability to model pandemic, scientists say

Health Global News - 0
Several scientists say the publicly-available COVID-19 data from Canada’s public health agency is “incomplete” and hurts their ability to build accurate pandemic models and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv