Canadian PressEnergy News

Lower commodity prices cut into PrairieSky Royalty first quarter earnings

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
lower-commodity-prices-cut-into-prairiesky-royalty-first-quarter-earnings

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total of 1,699 coronavirus cases in BC, 39 cases now in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – 52 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Monday afternoon, which now brings the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Collaborative framework issued to help rural, remote, and Indigenous communities during COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government provided an announcement, Monday, on supporting rural, remote and Indigenous communities as they...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Negative oil price plunge a short-term anomaly with limited impact: analysts

CALGARY — A Calgary energy analyst says the plunge by benchmark U.S. crude oil prices into negative territory for the first time on Monday...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. is reporting a 67 per cent drop in net earnings on sharply lower oil and gas prices in the first quarter.

The Calgary-based company earns royalty revenue from oil and gas producers who drill on lands on which it holds the mineral rights.

It says it earned $8.6 million or four cents per share on revenue of $52.7 million in the three months ended March 31, compared with net earnings of $26.4 million on revenue of $73.2 million in the year-earlier period.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Analysts had expected earnings of $16 million or six cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Its production was little changed at 22,160 barrels of oil equivalent per day but its average realized price for oil, natural gas and liquids fell to C$24.35 per boe from $33.58.

During the quarter, PrairieSky reported 170 wells were begun on its lands, down from 209 wells in the same quarter of 2019.

PrairieSky announced in March it would cut its dividend by almost 70 per cent to 24 cents per year from 78 cents. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PSK)

The Canadian Press

Advertisement

Previous articleCollaborative framework issued to help rural, remote, and Indigenous communities during COVID-19
Next articleLess than 10 asylum seekers sent back to U.S. since Canadian border shutdown: Blair

More Articles Like This

Negative oil price plunge a short-term anomaly with limited impact: analysts

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A Calgary energy analyst says the plunge by benchmark U.S. crude oil prices into negative territory for the first time on Monday is a short-term anomaly that...
Read more

Q&A: How does Western Canadian Select oil pricing work?

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Western Canada's oil price woes are often illustrated by references to the Western Canadian Select benchmark crude oil price. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney over the...
Read more

Husky cuts production by 80,000 bpd, taking Canadian total to 365,000 bpd so far

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A move by Husky Energy Inc. to halt production of 80,000 barrels per day takes the total reduction in Canadian crude output to...
Read more

B.C and Saskatchewan issue COVID-19 warnings following cases at oilsands site

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Health officials in British Columbia and Saskatchewan are advising people to self-isolate if they're returning from an area of Alberta where an...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv