News

Man acquitted in child trafficking case

Avatar
By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Fort St. John Law Courts and Provincial Government office. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Hudson’s Hope Farmers Market to open in June

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The Hudson’s Hope Farmer’s Market held its annual general meeting April 28, inviting...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

State of Emergency extended for two weeks, BC close to re-opening says Horgan

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province will be extending the state of emergency for an additional two weeks and that...
Read more
NewsTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Fallen workers honoured in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Workers who lost their lives on the job were honoured in the...
Read more
Avatar
Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism. Tom Summer works under the Alaska Highway News in Fort St. John. The content that is produced will be made available to media organizations through a Creative Commons license so that Canadians can be better informed.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Fort St. John man accused of sexually exploiting and trafficking a teenaged girl across B.C. and Alberta Peace was acquitted Tuesday on all counts.

David James Cornell, 34, was found not guilty in Williams Lake provincial court on charges of advertising and benefitting from the sexual services of a person under 18, and making and publishing child pornography. 

Cornell pleaded not guilty in February, claiming it was a case of mistaken identity, and alleged another man who also went by the name ‘DJ’ could have trafficked the victim.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“I can say this, the judge found his testimony to be credible and found the complainant’s testimony to be not credible,” said Dustin Gagnon, Cornell’s defence lawyer. 

The trial began in 2017, and Gagnon pushed to have the case to thrown out due to delays. That request was withdrawn on April 28.

During trial in February, Crown prosecutors said the victim was under 16, and alleged Cornell had placed her pictures on Backpage, a well-known website for prostitution, in January 2017. That website later shut down in April 2018.

Prosecutors alleged Cornell had transported the victim to Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Grande Prairie, and Pink Mountain to various buyers, and that roughly $5,000 a night was being made.

Gagnon argued the Crown’s only evidence had been unreliable testimony from the victim.

Cornell has prior convictions from 2015 for trafficking in controlled substances, assault with a weapon, as well as breaking and entering.

Previous articleCoronavirus: councillors endorse 9 more relief measures as London, Ont., faces $32.8M budget shortfall
Next articleFallen workers honoured in Fort St. John

More Articles Like This

Hudson’s Hope Farmers Market to open in June

News Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The Hudson’s Hope Farmer’s Market held its annual general meeting April 28, inviting vendors to share their concerns...
Read more

State of Emergency extended for two weeks, BC close to re-opening says Horgan

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province will be extending the state of emergency for an additional two weeks and that plans for re-opening will be...
Read more

Fallen workers honoured in Fort St. John

News Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Workers who lost their lives on the job were honoured in the Peace region Tuesday.
Read more

UBC Survey-Rural Community Responses to COVID-19 in BC

News Tracy Teves - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Centre for Rural Health Research, within UBC's Department of Family Practice, is hosting another research project on the Rural Community...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv