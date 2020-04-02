Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray seeks food donations for students in need

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray School posted to its FB Page they are seeking food donations to help students and their families at this difficult time.

The post shares there are families apart of the school in urgent need of food. The staff of the school have tried to contact grocery stores to try to buy items in bulk, which is not an option.

School staff are hoping that the school community can help if financially able to assist. They will then sort the items into care packages for the families in need and deliver to their doorsteps.

The post goes on to share this is a great time to talk to children about empathy and an opportunity as an experience of donation to develop understanding.

Items the school is looking for include;

apples

bread/ oatmeal/ cereals/ pancake mix/ pasta/ rice

peanut butter/ syrup/ sauce

canned and dry soup/ muffin mix/ granola bars/ crackers

butter/ margarine

Staff ask that the donations be put in the cart at the front entrance as there will be staff at the school from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm daily.

The staff thank you for supporting the kids.