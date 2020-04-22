News

Mayor Ackerman outlines City’s Relief, Recovery and Resiliency Plan for COVID-19

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Mayor Lori Ackerman, Fort St. John B.C. (CNW Group/Energy Council of Canada)

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Mayor Ackerman outlines City’s Relief, Recovery and Resiliency Plan for COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman provided an outline, Wednesday morning, on the City’s...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Beatton Airport Road closed due to washout

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Beatton Airport Road is closed due to a washout.
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Energy sector shutting down oil production as low crude oil prices persist

Calgary-based oil and gas companies are continuing to reduce production, cut spending and trim costs as volatile oil prices remain...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman provided an outline, Wednesday morning, on the City’s Relief, Recovery and Resiliency Plan for the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Ackerman, thanks to the commitment of Council and City staff to ensuring the City’s financial sustainability over the past several years, the City can appropriately respond and support residents and businesses through the pandemic.

For the Relief, Recovery and Resiliency Plan, Ackerman says she is recommending to Council additional measures that include:

  • The cancellation of the proposed 1.25 percent tax rate increase for 2020;
  • Moving the late penalty date for all property taxes to October 1, 2020;
  • And the creation of a Mayor’s Standing Committee on Economic Recovery and Resiliency.
- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Additionally, to further support business, the City will waive lease payments from vendors that operate in the recreational facilities.

The combined total of relief will be $1.15 million or an approximate tax rate decrease of four percent.

Council is to vote on the recommendations at the next City Council meeting on Monday, April 27.

For more information on the COVID-19 response in Fort St. John, you can visit the City’s website.

Previous articleBeatton Airport Road closed due to washout

More Articles Like This

Beatton Airport Road closed due to washout

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Beatton Airport Road is closed due to a washout. According to drivers in...
Read more

Energy sector shutting down oil production as low crude oil prices persist

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
Calgary-based oil and gas companies are continuing to reduce production, cut spending and trim costs as volatile oil prices remain stubbornly below profitable levels for...
Read more

Ottawa roles out new programs to support post-secondary students

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Prime Minister announced nearly $9 billion for post-secondary students Wednesday morning. The program is designed...
Read more

District of Taylor Volunteer Fire Fighters to offer birthday drive-by

News Adam Reaburn - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor Fire and Rescue has joined Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Fire Departments to offer...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv