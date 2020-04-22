Mayor Ackerman outlines City’s Relief, Recovery and Resiliency Plan for COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman provided an outline, Wednesday morning, on the City’s Relief, Recovery and Resiliency Plan for the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Ackerman, thanks to the commitment of Council and City staff to ensuring the City’s financial sustainability over the past several years, the City can appropriately respond and support residents and businesses through the pandemic.

For the Relief, Recovery and Resiliency Plan, Ackerman says she is recommending to Council additional measures that include:

The cancellation of the proposed 1.25 percent tax rate increase for 2020;

Moving the late penalty date for all property taxes to October 1, 2020;

And the creation of a Mayor’s Standing Committee on Economic Recovery and Resiliency.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Additionally, to further support business, the City will waive lease payments from vendors that operate in the recreational facilities.

The combined total of relief will be $1.15 million or an approximate tax rate decrease of four percent.

Council is to vote on the recommendations at the next City Council meeting on Monday, April 27.

For more information on the COVID-19 response in Fort St. John, you can visit the City’s website.