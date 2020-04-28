Health

McDonald’s Canada to start importing beef over supply concerns amid COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 28, 2020 4:53 pm

Updated April 28, 2020 4:56 pm

2:03Coronavirus: What closures and restrictions on Canada’s 2 largest meat packing plants means for the cattle industry

Coronavirus: What closures and restrictions on Canada’s 2 largest meat packing plants means for the cattle industry

McDonald’s Canada says it will start importing beef as Canada’s beef supply chain struggles to meet current demand amid COVID-19.

The restaurant chain, which prides itself on using only Canadian beef, says in a statement that its change in policy is due to limited processing capacity at Canadian suppliers, such as a Cargill Inc. plant near High River, Alta.

Cargill has shuttered operations temporarily after a worker died from the COVID-19 coronavirus and hundreds of other employees tested positive.

McDonald’s says in a statement it will start sourcing beef from its pre-approved suppliers and facilities outside of Canada effective immediately.

1:48Ranchers feel the pain of low cattle prices while consumers told not to expect deals on beef during COVID-19 pandemic

