Health

Meat plant workers in U.S, Canada worry about ‘elbow to elbow’ work, lack of PPE

Avatar
By Global News
meat-plant-workers-in-u.s,-canada-worry-about-‘elbow-to-elbow’-work,-lack-of-ppe

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

B.C. has enough PPE at this time to fight COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Henry announced 45 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Saturday...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

First Nation Health Authority sets up an email address for Blueberry River First Nation questions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The First Nation Health Authority has set up a dedicated email address...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canadian oilpatch cutbacks expected to continue despite OPEC agreement

CALGARY — Canadian oil wells will continue to be shut down amid weak global oil prices despite an agreement to limit production struck...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

At a Wayne Farms chicken processing plant in Alabama, workers recently had to pay the company 10 cents a day to buy masks to protect themselves from the new coronavirus, according to a meat inspector.

In Colorado, nearly a third of the workers at a JBS USA beef plant stayed home amid safety concerns for the last two weeks as a 30-year employee of the facility died following complications from the virus.

And since an Olymel pork plant in Quebec shut on March 29, the number of workers who tested positive for the coronavirus quintupled to more than 50, according to their union.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The facility and at least 10 others in North America have temporarily closed or reduced production in about the last two weeks because of the pandemic, disrupting food supply chains that have struggled to keep pace with surging demand at grocery stores.

Story continues below advertisement

According to more than a dozen interviews with U.S and Canadian plant workers, union leaders and industry analysts, a lack of protective equipment and the nature of “elbow to elbow” work required to debone chickens,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleVancouver Island MP joins growing call for ban on non-essential BC Ferries travel
Next articleCoronavirus: Toronto-area transit ridership and revenue in steep decline during pandemic

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus deaths in Canada hit 780, total cases surpass 25,000

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now surpassed 25,000, including 780 deaths, according to provincial figures released across the country Monday. The new figures...
Read more

Coronavirus: Toronto-area transit ridership and revenue in steep decline during pandemic

Health Global News - 0
TORONTO — Ridership on two of Ontario’s largest transit agencies is down between 80 and 90 per cent since the start of the COVID-19...
Read more

Vancouver Island MP joins growing call for ban on non-essential BC Ferries travel

Health Global News - 0
A Vancouver Island MP has penned a letter to the prime minister and B.C. premier asking to restrict all non-essential travel on BC Ferries...
Read more

U.S. approves first saliva-based diagnostic test for COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Rutgers University researchers have received U.S. government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19, a new approach that could help expand...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv