Médecins Sans Frontières to operate in Canada, assist with Toronto homeless amid COVID-19

Humanitarian aid organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) will be operating for the first time within Canada when it provides assistance to homeless Torontonians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of the city’s doctors announced Monday.

According to a news release from Inner City Health Associates (ICHA), MSF Canada will help with organizing Toronto’s first COVID-19 “recovery site,” a 400-bed social support project aimed at treating members of the city’s homeless population who have contracted the novel coronavirus.

“This aligned action reflects the severity of COVID-19, its profound impact on homelessness in Toronto and the urgent need to mount a massive response beyond ICHA’s current capacity,” ICHA medical director Dr. Andrew Bond said in a news release.

MSF, also known as Doctors Without Borders, is an international NGO that focuses on providing medical aid in some of the world’s poorest regions.

The group’s executive director, Joseph Belliveau, said the magnitude of the virus’ impact on vulnerable groups, like Canada’s homeless population,

