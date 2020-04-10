HealthNews

Member of Blueberry River First Nation has COVID-19

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blueberry River First Nation has confirmed a member of the band has been verified to have COVID-19.

Late Thursday, the Blueberry River First Nations announced that as of April 9, 2020, a member of the band has been confirmed to have COVID-19. Family members have confirmed that Tracy Paquette has COVID-19.

The Blueberry says the person has been in contact with several individuals in the community.

The Band is ordering all residents who have come in contact with Tracy Paquette to self-isolate. Contact is being described as people who have direct contact with a confirmed case and anyone that could have been exposed to the virus but doesn’t have symptoms.

Travel to the Blueberry River First Nations will now be restricted to members of the band only.

In order to control the spread of the virus, the Blueberry has implemented security that will see all the back road access in and out of the reserve closed to all traffic effective Friday, April 10 at 3:00 p.m.

Below is the noticed shared by the Blueberry River First Nation.

Blueberry-Notice-COVID-19Download

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.

