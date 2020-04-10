Member of Blueberry River First Nation has COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blueberry River First Nation has confirmed a member of the band has been verified to have COVID-19.

Late Thursday, the Blueberry River First Nations announced that as of April 9, 2020, a member of the band has been confirmed to have COVID-19. Family members have confirmed that Tracy Paquette has COVID-19.

The Blueberry says the person has been in contact with several individuals in the community.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Band is ordering all residents who have come in contact with Tracy Paquette to self-isolate. Contact is being described as people who have direct contact with a confirmed case and anyone that could have been exposed to the virus but doesn’t have symptoms.

Travel to the Blueberry River First Nations will now be restricted to members of the band only.

In order to control the spread of the virus, the Blueberry has implemented security that will see all the back road access in and out of the reserve closed to all traffic effective Friday, April 10 at 3:00 p.m.

Below is the noticed shared by the Blueberry River First Nation.

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.