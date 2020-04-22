News

Memorial set up for Sue Popesku

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
A memorial has been setup outside the NPCC for Sue Popesku - NPCC

Memorial set up for Sue Popesku

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Cultural Centre has set up a memorial for Sue...
Zimmer calls on Federal Government to support businesses in the North during COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Bob Zimmer, MP and Conservative Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development...
MLA Dan Davies to provide hand sanitizer to community on Wednesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, is providing his support to the community during...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Cultural Centre has set up a memorial for Sue Popesku.

The memorial was put together by the North Peace Cultural Centre with help from community members Ella Fraser and Rosemary Landry. Fraser told Moose FM, she had been friends with Sue for over 40 years and said the community will always remember her contributions to Fort St. John.

Community members are encouraged to leave flowers at the memorial located outside the North Peace Cultural Centre on 100 avenue.

Sue spent countless hours volunteering and working to bring out the best of Fort St. John. It would be easier to list the committees and non-profit organizations that Sue wasn’t apart of; then, it is to list the groups she worked and volunteered with during her time in Fort St. John. From various historical groups to the Arts Council to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation and countless committees and boards in between, Sue was a significant part of Fort St. John.

Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman shared her thoughts about Sue. “Sue was a pillar in our arts community and our community as a whole. The tremendous work she did to build the Hospital Foundation will forever be a legacy for our region. She leaves large shoes to be filled and will be missed dearly by those who knew her because she was a part of the energy of our energetic city.”

Sue Popesku passed away early Sunday morning at the age of 72.

