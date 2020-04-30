Minor Baseball could start June 1, pending COVID-19 pandemic situation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Minor Baseball has provided an update regarding the COVID-19 pandemic situation for the upcoming season.

According to Organizers, the hope is to have the season start on June 1 instead of the regular start in May, providing the situation settles by then.

If the season starts June 1, the season will run until July 25.

Organizers say refunds will be provided to all entries if there is no baseball season or if players will not be available to play during the rescheduled season.

Organizers also have plans of holding drop-in sessions throughout the summer, if things return to normal by then.

More information and updates can be found on North Peace Minor Baseball’s Facebook page.