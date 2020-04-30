NewsSports

Minor Baseball could start June 1, pending COVID-19 pandemic situation

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
North Peace Minor Baseball logo

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

COVID-19 cases in Alberta now over 5,000 as of Wednesday

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, onWednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Minor Baseball could start June 1, pending COVID-19 pandemic situation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace Minor Baseball has provided an update regarding the COVID-19 pandemic situation for...
Read more
HealthMoira Wyton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee - 0

Traditional News Media Were Already Ill. COVID-19 Is Killing Some

Local reporting is being kneecapped by pandemic-driven cuts to media outlets across B.C. at a time when...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Minor Baseball has provided an update regarding the COVID-19 pandemic situation for the upcoming season.

According to Organizers, the hope is to have the season start on June 1 instead of the regular start in May, providing the situation settles by then.

If the season starts June 1, the season will run until July 25.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Organizers say refunds will be provided to all entries if there is no baseball season or if players will not be available to play during the rescheduled season.

Organizers also have plans of holding drop-in sessions throughout the summer, if things return to normal by then.

More information and updates can be found on North Peace Minor Baseball’s Facebook page.

Previous articleNDP demands inquiry into Alberta meat plant COVID-19 protocols as Cargill plans reopening
Next articleGuelph, Ont., researchers study coronavirus infection in pets

More Articles Like This

COVID-19 cases in Alberta now over 5,000 as of Wednesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, onWednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta. According to the Province of...
Read more

Traditional News Media Were Already Ill. COVID-19 Is Killing Some

Health Moira Wyton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee - 0
Local reporting is being kneecapped by pandemic-driven cuts to media outlets across B.C. at a time when community-specific, trustworthy reporting is vital...
Read more

46 total cases of COVID-19 in Northern Health Region, 34 new cases in BC

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region now stands at 46 and 34 new...
Read more

No short-term end to oil price slump hitting Alberta: premier

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney says a global oil glut means Alberta's main industry will be dealing with low prices for a year or longer...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv