MLA Dan Davies provides hand sanitizer to community amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, was providing his support to the community, on Wednesday, during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Davies spent the afternoon providing refills for hand sanitizer bottles at his local office located at the corner of 100 Street and 101 Avenue in Fort St. John.

Refills for hand sanitizer were available for up to 500 ml per person or household.

According to Davies, approximately a couple dozen people stopped by his office to receive hand sanitizer refills.

For this refill event, seniors were given first priority and was held in compliance with Provincial Health Guidelines, such as wearing protective gear and practicing physical distancing.

This event was held in an effort to ensure everyone had the supplies they needed to better deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.