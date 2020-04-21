MLA Dan Davies to provide hand sanitizer to community on Wednesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, is providing his support to the community during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, April 22, Davies will be providing refills for hand sanitizer bottles at his local office located at the corner of 100 Street and 101 Avenue in Fort St. John.

According to Davies, refills will be available between the times of 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. for up to 500 ml per person or household.

Davies says seniors will receive first priority and in compliance with Provincial Health Guidelines, everyone is being asked to wear masks, gloves, and practice physical distancing of up to two metres between people.

For further information, you can call MLA Dan Davies’ office at 250-263-0101.