Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Not there yet!

Avatar
By Dan Davies
Peace River North MLA Dan Davies

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Grocery delivery service to start for vulnerable population in Northern Rockies

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Free grocery delivery has been implemented in the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality for seniors and...
Read more
HealthTracy Teves - 0

Province to host COVID-19 Regional Town Halls

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - MLA Mike Bernier Peace River South with a health authority representatives will be taking...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province announces new property tax relief and support for local governments

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has announced new property tax relief for commercial property owners and...
Read more
Avatar
Dan Davieshttps://www.leg.bc.ca/learn-about-us/members/41st-Parliament/Davies-Dan
Dan Davies is the MLA for Peace River North

I am sure this Easter weekend was very different than usual for many families across British Columbia, but thanks to everyone for complying with physical distancing. Now that the weather is getting nicer and days are getting longer, we might be compelled to relax the rules a bit, enjoy some time on the patio with our neighbours or take the kids to the park with friends. It’s simply not that time yet. Staying home and ensuring our healthcare workers and essential service providers can safely do their jobs has been so important in helping to flatten the curve and we must all continue to do our part. Our province is leading the way out of this pandemic, but we need to continue to do our part for a bit longer!

In B.C., now is a more crucial time than ever to keep following the advice and direction of public health officials and keep physically distancing and staying home unless it’s essential to go out. That does not mean you can’t go for walks alone or with your household – fresh air and exercise are important. The fight is far from over and we must never forget that our actions here in British Columbia are part of a global effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Our work will not be done until Canada and the rest of the world have successfully contained the spread of the virus.

To ensure we protect ourselves and our neighbours, let’s continue to practice physical
distancing and encourage our friends, families and neighbours to do the same. Wash your
hands frequently, stay at least two metres away from others and stay home as frequently as possible. Again, this does not mean you cannot go outside. Go for a walk to enjoy the nice weather but keep your distance so that everyone can enjoy some fresh air safely.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Lastly, I would like to extend my deepest thanks to all frontline and essential workers for their tireless efforts to help flatten the curve here in British Columbia and to all who continue to support them by doing their part.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Ontario government expands guidelines for priority COVID-19 testing
Next articleTribes press judge to halt US-Canada pipeline as work starts

More Articles Like This

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Provincial Education Critic weights in on BC’s COVID 19 Education Plan

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
To overly use the term, we are in “unprecedented times” is an understatement – but it does call for unprecedented leadership. Today more than...
Read more

Opinion Editorial: Dr. Bonnie Henry – No boundaries with COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA - When an outbreak hits a community, one of the most urgent things people want is information. This is human nature, as information...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Clarity on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
The Government of Canada has now launched the application portal for the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit. A taxable benefit that was created to...
Read more

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Supports for COVID-19

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
Over the coming weeks, COVID-19 will impact the jobs and livelihoods of countless British Columbians. In these trying times, I would like to take...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv