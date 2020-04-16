MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Not there yet!

I am sure this Easter weekend was very different than usual for many families across British Columbia, but thanks to everyone for complying with physical distancing. Now that the weather is getting nicer and days are getting longer, we might be compelled to relax the rules a bit, enjoy some time on the patio with our neighbours or take the kids to the park with friends. It’s simply not that time yet. Staying home and ensuring our healthcare workers and essential service providers can safely do their jobs has been so important in helping to flatten the curve and we must all continue to do our part. Our province is leading the way out of this pandemic, but we need to continue to do our part for a bit longer!

In B.C., now is a more crucial time than ever to keep following the advice and direction of public health officials and keep physically distancing and staying home unless it’s essential to go out. That does not mean you can’t go for walks alone or with your household – fresh air and exercise are important. The fight is far from over and we must never forget that our actions here in British Columbia are part of a global effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Our work will not be done until Canada and the rest of the world have successfully contained the spread of the virus.

To ensure we protect ourselves and our neighbours, let’s continue to practice physical

distancing and encourage our friends, families and neighbours to do the same. Wash your

hands frequently, stay at least two metres away from others and stay home as frequently as possible. Again, this does not mean you cannot go outside. Go for a walk to enjoy the nice weather but keep your distance so that everyone can enjoy some fresh air safely.

Lastly, I would like to extend my deepest thanks to all frontline and essential workers for their tireless efforts to help flatten the curve here in British Columbia and to all who continue to support them by doing their part.