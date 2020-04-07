Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Provincial Education Critic weights in on BC’s COVID 19 Education Plan

Avatar
By Dan Davies
Peace River North MLA Dan Davies

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in County of Grande Prairie

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday afternoon, regarding the latest information on the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

25 new cases of coronavirus in BC, one new case in Northern Health Region as of Tuesday

VICTORIA, B.C. - 25 new cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed on Tuesday, which now brings the total...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ Hospital Foundation to set up COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In response to the Fort St. John Hospital's designation as a primary COVID-19 hospital,...
Read more
Avatar
Dan Davieshttps://www.leg.bc.ca/learn-about-us/members/41st-Parliament/Davies-Dan
Dan Davies is the MLA for Peace River North

To overly use the term, we are in “unprecedented times” is an understatement – but it does call for unprecedented leadership. Today more than ever, strong leadership from government is exactly what our students and parents need most.

As Education Critic, I have been in contact with many school districts, teachers, support staff and union executives from around the province. The common theme from everyone is that there is a lot of uncertainty across the education system as government continues their efforts to battle this global pandemic. School districts want more direction and support on how to effectively deliver learning in this new normal.

Teachers are also reaching out to me saying some districts are allowing certain things that other districts are not, or why are we doing this and no one else is. And with many parents working from home, trying to manage their child’s education from the kitchen table, it’s no surprise that there is anxiety amongst everyone who is working hard to find solutions. There is no doubt our education administrators and teachers are working very hard to do everything they can for our kids’ well-being. But simply put, more direction is needed from the province.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Some detailed examples from around the province I am hearing include things like: a lack of or inconsistency of continuity of learning plans; inconsistent approaches to grade 12 expectations and graduating requirements; Principals seeking clarity but not getting it, leading to entire schools struggling to adapt.

Parents with kids in the public system questioning why private and independent schools appear to be delivering higher-quality and more efficient learning for their students. Parents from across the province are telling me there’s confusion on how childcare is being provided in some schools. Some school districts are expecting staff in school, while other districts are allowing a work from home option. This has created situations like Educational Assistants sharing their experiences of sitting in classrooms with teachers without any work to complete.

The bottom line is everyone from teachers to administrators to parents are all seeking direction and need leadership at this time. We all want what is best for our kids and that requires clear educational guidelines, that reflect the current realities, to be developed by the Ministry of Education and adopted by school districts as quickly as possible.

With this tremendous challenge comes an opportunity for the Ministry of Education to provide the much-needed leadership that can drive innovation across the sector and ensure our students in every corner of the province are getting the best possible education they deserve to grow and prosper.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleThird case of COVID-19 confirmed in County of Grande Prairie

More Articles Like This

Opinion Editorial: Dr. Bonnie Henry – No boundaries with COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA - When an outbreak hits a community, one of the most urgent things people want is information. This is human nature, as information...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Clarity on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
The Government of Canada has now launched the application portal for the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit. A taxable benefit that was created to...
Read more

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Supports for COVID-19

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
Over the coming weeks, COVID-19 will impact the jobs and livelihoods of countless British Columbians. In these trying times, I would like to take...
Read more

Letter from the Mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality

Health Gary Foster - 0
I wanted to connect with you as we start another week under the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic. It seems like every day...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv