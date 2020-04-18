Health

Montreal Children’s Hospital helps treat adults with coronavirus

Avatar
By Global News
montreal-children’s-hospital-helps-treat-adults-with-coronavirus

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

One more COVID-19 case in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Henry announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Saturday and said residents...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Nova Scotia reports 3 deaths at Northwood Manor in Halifax due to COVID-19

Nova Scotia has recorded three more deaths as a result of COVID-19. That now means seven people have died in...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

ConocoPhillips to cut oil production in Alberta, cites weak prices, COVID-19

CALGARY — ConocoPhillips says it plans to cut production at its Surmont oilsands operation in northern Alberta due to low oil...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Two adult patients with COVID-19 were treated in a Montreal pediatric intensive care unit this week — a sign of how hospitals are stretching to accommodate the pandemic.

Hospitals in some areas are being forced to try different care plans, and to collaborate across long-standing walls.

The equipment, nursing care, medical practices, medicines and even emergency procedures are different, but pediatric medical staff and hospitals have realized they can care for adults, too.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“The disease [is taking us] places we didn’t know we would go,” said Dr. Valerie Homier, an emergency physician and a leader in surge capacity planning at the McGill University Health Centre.

Children’s hospitals across the country have been planning for this situation.

The Montreal Children’s Hospital, which had the two adult patients, and the Royal Victoria Hospital began their planning together in early March. With the virus affecting adults much more than children, the children’s hospital’s beds were seen as possible spaces for adult patients, said Homier.

Story continues below advertisement

“Originally there was some resistance, which was appropriate from a safety perspective,” Homier said.

But the children’s hospital began training its staff,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleCanada to spend $306M on Indigenous businesses struggling amid coronavirus pandemic

More Articles Like This

Canada to spend $306M on Indigenous businesses struggling amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday the federal government will spend $306.8 million to help Indigenous businesses affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The money...
Read more

B.C. reports 3 more deaths from COVID-19, 29 new confirmed cases

Health Global News - 0
Three more people have died from COVID-19 in B.C., health officials said Saturday while announcing 29 new cases of the disease caused by the...
Read more

One more COVID-19 case in Northern B.C.

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Henry announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Saturday and said residents should not expect large events...
Read more

New York COVID-19 deaths drop below 550 for first time since April 1

Health Global News - 0
By Jennifer Peltz And Anthony Izaguirre The Associated Press Posted April 18, 2020 2:04 pm Updated April 18, 2020 2:06 pm 1:14Coronavirus outbreak: 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv