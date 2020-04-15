montreal-nurse-with-covid-19-symptoms-worked-at-long-term-care-home-as-disease-rapidly-spread

A nurse with COVID-19 worked up to five days at a Montreal seniors home where at least 30 residents have died since March 27, according to documents shared by the owner of the long-term care facility with Global News.

Public health officials believe the disease started spreading at the Résidence Herron private nursing home, located near Montreal’s Trudeau airport, in mid-March, according to the recently released documents. The files consist of correspondence and legal letters sent between officials from government, public health and Katasa, the company that owns the residence.

2:12Coronavirus: Union representing staff at Dorval CHSLD speaks out

The tragedy has prompted new investigations by the coroner, public health officials and the major crimes unit of the Montreal police.

The nurse in question started showing symptoms on March 23 and worked on two out of the three floors of the building until March 27, according to a chart that was shared among local public health officials and the Herron residence’s administration.

A Montreal public health official had emailed the document and other spreadsheets to the owner of the long-term care facility as part of regional efforts to investigate and confirm which staff members were infected with the virus.

