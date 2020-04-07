Health

More Canadians afraid of becoming sick with COVID-19: poll

By Global News
Global News

A new poll suggests a growing number of Canadians are frightened of the prospect of contracting the novel coronavirus.

Sixty-four per cent of Canadians said they were personally afraid of becoming ill with COVID-19, compared to 57 per cent two weeks ago.

They appear even more concerned for their loved ones, with 76 per cent of respondents saying they were afraid someone in their immediate family would become infected.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — 3M says Canada will continue receiving N95 masks following U.S. deal

Those fears are a little less pronounced in Quebec, despite being the province with the highest number of cases — 57 per cent responded they were afraid for themselves and 69 per cent said they were afraid for family.

The poll, conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies between April 3 and 5, surveyed 1,512 adult Canadians and 1,000 adult Americans randomly recruited from its online panel.

1:12Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says testing will be ‘essential part of how we get through this’

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says testing will be ‘essential part of how we get through this’

Leger’s internet-based survey cannot be assigned a margin of error because online polls are not considered random samples.

