More than 100 federal inmates, corrections officers test positive for COVID-19

By Global News
COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now...
Canada, G20 mum on cutting oil output, but minister cites good co-operation

OTTAWA — Canada and its G20 partners won't yet be following OPEC nations by cutting production to stop spiralling oil prices...
Non-medical cloth masks are your choice during COVID-19

By Dr. Bonnie HenryProvincial Health Officer VICTORIA - From the onset of the COVID-19...
Global News

According to government and union numbers released this weekend, more than 100 inmates and corrections officers working at Canadian federal institutions have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The Correctional Service of Canada’s latest data on Saturday shows 61 inmates in six facilities across the country have tested positive for the deadly illness. The Union of Canadian Corrections Officers confirmed late Friday that 55 officers were infected at four of those facilities, plus an additional institution in Quebec.

The cases are split between British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec. Yet the medium-security Mission Institution in B.C. has seen the largest outbreak within a prisoner population, with 25 inmates and three correctional officers testing positive as of Saturday.

The prison has been locked down, and the CSC says it is still waiting on the results from tests of 15 other inmates.

A single inmate has tested positive at a second B.C. facility, the Pacific Regional Treatment Centre.

In Quebec, 33 correctional officers and 16 inmates have tested positive at the Joliette Institution for Women, marking the highest number of cases among officers at a single federal facility.

