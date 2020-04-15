Health

More than 1,000 people have died in Canada from COVID-19

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story erroneously stated Italy has recorded the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases. In fact, Spain has reported the second-highest number of infections.

As health officials work to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, the pandemic reached a new milestone on Wednesday, with the virus now having claimed more than 1,000 lives in Canada.

According to the latest numbers released by the provincial health authorities 1,006 people in Canada have now died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The majority of deaths in Canada have taken place in Quebec and Ontario with the provinces reporting 487 and 385 fatalities, respectively.

The total number of confirmed cases also jumped to 27,557 on Wednesday, with Quebec reporting the most infections at 14,248.

2:33Coronavirus outbreak: Canada’s top doctor says case numbers doubling over 10 days, signals epidemic slowing down

Coronavirus outbreak: Canada’s top doctor says case numbers doubling over 10 days, signals epidemic slowing down

Speaking at a press conference on Monday,

